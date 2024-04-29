Cafecito: Rundle cruises to seventh term

🗳️ Katherine Fernandez Rundle was re-elected to a seventh term as Miami-Dade County state attorney on Friday after a filing deadline passed without her drawing any opponents. (Miami Herald)

Fernandez Rundle is the longest-serving state attorney in the county's history.

🦎 An iguana nest is responsible for what initially seemed to be a sinkhole on a street in Key Largo this month. (New Times)

A 15-year-old will be charged as an adult in a crash last week that left two women dead in Hialeah. Police say the teen was driving 83 mph in a 30 mph zone. (WSVN)

🍲 Elastika, an American contemporary restaurant named after a work by the late architect Zaha Hadid, has opened in the Design District's historic Moore building. (Miami Herald)