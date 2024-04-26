🤔 News Quiz time!
Congratulations to reader Christopher M. for winning last week's quiz.
- Want to test your headline knowledge? Click here to take today's quiz.
Hit reply or email [email protected] with a screenshot of your perfect score to enter the drawing for some Axios swag.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more