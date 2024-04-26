Apr 26, 2024 - News

Cafecito: Bodybuilders apologize for gun scare

headshot
headshot
Illustration of "Cafecito" spelled out in the wake of a speedboat.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

🏈 The Dolphins drafted Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson with the 21st overall pick in last night's NFL Draft. (Miami Herald)

🚔 Super model Gisele Bündchen was pulled over for a traffic violation in Surfside and became emotional while telling police paparazzi had been following her. (Local 10)

👀 A Miami bodybuilding couple apologized after a photoshoot involving guns caused a Kendall day care to go into lockdown. (7 News)

  • The couple, who took photos in a nearby parking lot, were arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and exhibiting a firearm near school property.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Miami in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more