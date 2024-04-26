Cafecito: Bodybuilders apologize for gun scare

🏈 The Dolphins drafted Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson with the 21st overall pick in last night's NFL Draft. (Miami Herald)

🚔 Super model Gisele Bündchen was pulled over for a traffic violation in Surfside and became emotional while telling police paparazzi had been following her. (Local 10)

👀 A Miami bodybuilding couple apologized after a photoshoot involving guns caused a Kendall day care to go into lockdown. (7 News)