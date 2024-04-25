Cafecito: Metal detectors at high schools

✌️ Miami filmmaker Billy Corben announced his withdrawal from the race for Miami-Dade Democratic Party chair, citing "bad faith and hypocrisy" of the local party. (Martin Vassolo via X)

Miami Beach Police arrested a man accused of fatally beating a transgender woman Tuesday as she slept outside Miami City Ballet. (Miami Herald)

The killing is not being investigated by police as a hate crime, but the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office's Hate Crimes Unit is reviewing the case.

📚 Metal detectors are coming to every Broward County public high school next year to keep guns off campuses. (NBC 6)

🏡 Gov. Ron DeSantis approved $200 million for the My Safe Florida Home program, which awards up to $10,000 for homeowners to harden their residences. (Tampa Bay Times)