☕️ Cafecito: Doral bars could close earlier

🍼 A Florida International University Ph.D. student was featured on the popular show "Shark Tank" to pitch a product she developed to digitize how new parents keep track of milk bottles. (Miami Herald)

❌ Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill preventing local governments from requiring heat exposure protections for workers or imposing wage requirements on contractors, despite opposition from more than 90 organizations, including the Farmworker Association of Florida. (Tampa Bay Times)

⚖️ Anti-abortion groups in Florida are already signaling they'll try to block the implementation of a ballot measure enshrining abortion rights for residents if voters approve the initiative in November. (Politico)

🍻 Doral Mayor Christi Fraga is proposing changes to the city's closing times of bars and clubs following a deadly shootout earlier this month. (Miami Herald)