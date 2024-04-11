City's sounds inspire student’s O, Miami poem
Kerlande Alouidor started writing poems in fifth grade when O, Miami, a local nonprofit that centers poetry, came to her class as part of its education series.
State of swag: Now, as a sixth grader at Morningside K–8 Academy, one of her poems is prominently displayed on this year's edition of the O, Miami Poetry Festival's coveted tote bag.
Catch up quick: Each year, O, Miami selects a poem to feature on totes distributed at events throughout the month-long festival, which began last week.
- This year, the team at the nonprofit chose Kerlande's because it "conveys a strong desire for more empathy and community" in this city.
- At first, Kerlande said she was "very surprised" to hear the news. Then she was "so excited."
Kerlande wrote: "I hear and hate, but listen and love. I love where I live and I would never leave."
Zoom in: Kerlande tells Axios her inspiration "was really my family members, the noises I hear in my school and outside of my house."
- Her family, friends and even the city's sounds are the reasons she loves Miami and would never leave, she says.
- She also plans to keep writing poetry.
What they're saying: Kerlande's mom, Michelande, cried the first time she read the poem. But hearing it would be featured on a tote and carried around by so many was something else, she says.
- "I hope she's proud of herself. She put in the work and this is what happened," she says. "I hope she knows how proud I am of her and how proud everyone is of her."
