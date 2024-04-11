City's sounds inspire student’s O, Miami poem

Kerlande Alouidor wrote the poem that will adorn this year's O, Miami bag. Photos: Courtesy of Michelande Alouidor and O, Miami

Kerlande Alouidor started writing poems in fifth grade when O, Miami, a local nonprofit that centers poetry, came to her class as part of its education series. State of swag: Now, as a sixth grader at Morningside K–8 Academy, one of her poems is prominently displayed on this year's edition of the O, Miami Poetry Festival's coveted tote bag.

Catch up quick: Each year, O, Miami selects a poem to feature on totes distributed at events throughout the month-long festival, which began last week.

This year, the team at the nonprofit chose Kerlande's because it "conveys a strong desire for more empathy and community" in this city.

At first, Kerlande said she was "very surprised" to hear the news. Then she was "so excited."

Kerlande wrote: "I hear and hate, but listen and love. I love where I live and I would never leave."

Zoom in: Kerlande tells Axios her inspiration "was really my family members, the noises I hear in my school and outside of my house."

Her family, friends and even the city's sounds are the reasons she loves Miami and would never leave, she says.

She also plans to keep writing poetry.

What they're saying: Kerlande's mom, Michelande, cried the first time she read the poem. But hearing it would be featured on a tote and carried around by so many was something else, she says.