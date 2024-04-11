Cafecito: Famed Spanish bar hosts Miami takeover

💲 A Broward County school board member is requesting the board rescind a February decision to increase teacher pay using federal relief money. (Sun Sentinel)

Torey Alston, a Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee who suggested the vote was improper and asked the state to investigate it, says there's insufficient money to increase pay for other employees.

🏠 A Miami home is the first house in the world to be certified by the International WELL Building Institute. (Miami Herald)

🍸 Paradiso, a Barcelona bar that holds the fourth spot on the World's 50 Best Bars list, is taking over the Matador Bar at the Miami Beach Edition for one night on April 18. (New Times)

📷 A retired Florida Supreme Court justice criticized last week's ruling that paved the way for a six-week abortion ban to go into effect next month. (Slate)