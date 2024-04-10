Apr 10, 2024 - News

📈 Miami’s hot job market

Miami has the sixth-ranked job market in America, according to a Wall Street Journal and Moody's Analytics assessment.

  • The review analyzed the unemployment rate, the labor force participation rate, changes to employment levels, the size of the labor force and wages.

Why it matters: Of the top 10 job markets, four are in the Sunshine State. Salt Lake City, Utah, ranked first.

  • Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa placed second, third and fourth, respectively.
