Apr 10, 2024 - News

Cafecito: Goodbye, beloved beer shop

headshot
Illustration of a manatee holding a newspaper and drinking a glass of orange juice.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

😭 Union Beer Store, the beloved Calle Ocho craft brew bar and bottle shop, announced this week it would be closing on April 15. The store will host a final "hurrah" this weekend. (New Times)

⚖️ Former Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla, who is under investigation in a bribery and money laundering case, has been quietly receiving legal counsel from Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon. (Miami Herald)

  • Hardemon joined Díaz de la Portilla's legal team soon after his September arrest.

💸 Attending University of Miami will cost students an estimated $93,000 this upcoming school year, including housing, tuition, transportation and books. (The Miami Hurricane)

🛑 South Florida environmentalist groups and some leaders are pushing back on a proposed site for a new incinerator facility, arguing the location's close proximity to the Everglades would hurt local wildlife. (WSVN)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Miami in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more