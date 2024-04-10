Cafecito: Goodbye, beloved beer shop

😭 Union Beer Store, the beloved Calle Ocho craft brew bar and bottle shop, announced this week it would be closing on April 15. The store will host a final "hurrah" this weekend. (New Times)

⚖️ Former Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla, who is under investigation in a bribery and money laundering case, has been quietly receiving legal counsel from Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon. (Miami Herald)

Hardemon joined Díaz de la Portilla's legal team soon after his September arrest.

💸 Attending University of Miami will cost students an estimated $93,000 this upcoming school year, including housing, tuition, transportation and books. (The Miami Hurricane)

🛑 South Florida environmentalist groups and some leaders are pushing back on a proposed site for a new incinerator facility, arguing the location's close proximity to the Everglades would hurt local wildlife. (WSVN)