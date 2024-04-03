Cafecito: Lower electricity bills possible

🗣️ Broward County School Board member Daniel Foganholi, a Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee, moved this week to have the board's general counsel removed without cause. (Sun Sentinel)

State officials said recently the district failed to comply with state law and owed charter schools about $80 million.

⚽ Lionel Messi, who has missed Inter Miami's last three games, trained with the team Tuesday morning and was not ruled out of playing today's Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal against Mexican team Monterrey. (Miami Herald)

💲 South Florida homeowners could see lower electricity bills beginning in May as part of a "mid-course correction" from Florida Power & Light. (Sun Sentinel)