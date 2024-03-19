Spring temperatures in Miami are getting warmer

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals Miami's spring seasons are getting warmer, a trend that reflects human-caused warming, according to a recent analysis by Climate Central. Why it matters: Much of the seasonal climate change discussion is focused on the high and low extremes of summer and winter, but the "between seasons" are affected too, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

By the numbers: Springtime in Miami warmed by 2.5°F on average between 1970 and 2023, per Climate Central, a climate research and communications nonprofit.

That's compared to warming of 2.2°F on average across nearly 230 U.S. cities.

Zoom in: In 2022 and 2023, the average springtime temperature was 79°F, up from 75°F in 2013 and 77°F in 1970.

Stunning stat: Spring has gotten notably warmer in the American Southwest, where average seasonal temperatures have risen by more than 6°F in some places.

What they did: The group's analysis is based on NOAA data and looks at meteorological spring, which begins March 1 and ends May 31.

What they're saying: Warmer springtime temperatures cause a variety of knock-on effects, per Climate Central, including earlier snowmelt (which in turn affects drinking water supplies), longer allergy seasons, changes in agricultural growing seasons and more.