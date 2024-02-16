38 mins ago - News

Thing to do this weekend in Miami

There's always something to do in the 305. Here's what's happening this weekend.

🧑‍🎨 The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is turning 60!

  • Stroll Bayshore Drive and experience the art, food and exhibits at this year's event. Saturday and Sunday 10am–6pm, and Monday 10am–5pm. Single day general admission is $25.

🛥️ The Miami International Boat Show is back.

  • A one-day general admission ticket, which costs $43, will get you into the convention center, One Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina & Yacht Club, and Museum Park Marina.

🐉 The City of North Miami Beach is hosting a Year of the Dragon Celebration, with dance presentations, food and arts and crafts.

  • Saturday 1pm–5pm. Free entry.
