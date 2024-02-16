There's always something to do in the 305. Here's what's happening this weekend.

🧑‍🎨 The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is turning 60!

Stroll Bayshore Drive and experience the art, food and exhibits at this year's event. Saturday and Sunday 10am–6pm, and Monday 10am–5pm. Single day general admission is $25.

🛥️ The Miami International Boat Show is back.

A one-day general admission ticket, which costs $43, will get you into the convention center, One Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina & Yacht Club, and Museum Park Marina.

🐉 The City of North Miami Beach is hosting a Year of the Dragon Celebration, with dance presentations, food and arts and crafts.