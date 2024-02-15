Miami-Dade County firefighter Lt. Andy Andras is always in a rush, whether he's responding to an emergency call or speeding around a racetrack on his longboard.

Driving the news: Andras, an endurance skater, helped create Homestead-Miami Ultraskate, a 24-hour race around the Nascar track for skateboarders and rollerbladers.

The 12th annual event kicks off tonight at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2016, Andras set a world record at Ultraskate for the longest distance traveled on a skateboard in 24 hours: 309.52 miles.

What they're saying: "To me it's the funnest way to do a workout," said Andras, who has also competed in Ironman races and ultramarathons.

The latest: Tonight, the 48-year-old Andras — nicknamed La Maquina — will be going for another record with the help of a skate pole similar to what stand-up paddleboarders use.

He'll be attempting to break 300 miles with a combination of leg and pole pushing.

Details: Andras will be using a skate pole from athletic-gear developer Don Sandusky, whose company Hamboards appeared on "Shark Tank."