Proposed Florida law would give kids free swimming lessons
Florida has long been the nationwide leader in child drowning deaths. A new bill would make it free to get swimming lessons for low-income families.
Driving the news: At least 97 kids fatally drowned in 2023, up from 82 in 2017, according to data from the Department of Children and Families reported by the Sun Sentinel.
- Senate Bill 544 would give free swim lesson vouchers to kids 4 years and under in low-income families.
- To qualify, families would need to earn no more than 200% of the federal poverty level, or about $60,000 for a family of four.
Zoom in: Miami-Dade County offers swimming lessons between $10 and $60 per session.
