Here's what's happening in Miami this weekend

It may be the Super Bowl, but there's plenty else happening around Miami this weekend.

🐲 Lunar New Year: Ring in the Year of the Dragon at the Miami Design District's annual celebration, featuring a lion dancer performance that will make its way through the district. Free entry.

  • Tran An in Little River will also host a celebration, complete with a New Year menu featuring a collab between the Vietnamese restaurant, M's Street Tacos and tea from Admari Tea. Saturday, 9pm–midnight. Free entry.

📸 Pet portraits at Dale Zine: Because why wouldn't you want a Valentine's-themed photoshoot of your favorite furry friend? Free entry, and $10 for a portrait.

🖼 The HeART Garden Cafe & Love Market: Shop from local artisans and try yummy bites in Of Course I Still Love You pottery studio's backyard garden. Free entry.

