Things to do in Miami this weekend

Celebrate architecture in Miami Beach. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

🏨 Art Deco Weekend, run by the Miami Design Preservation League to celebrate the buildings of South Beach, is happening Friday through Sunday.

Exhibits and tours range from free to $50.

🎬 The Coconut Grove Film Festival also runs all weekend at Cinepolis in CocoWalk.

Tickets start at $20.

🎶 Elvis Costello & the Imposters perform Friday at The Fillmore Miami Beach.

Tickets start at $64.

🎤 Rick Ross is at E11even Miami Friday night.

Tickets start at $40.

🪩 "Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA" tribute show happens Sunday at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay.

Tickets: $40–$75.