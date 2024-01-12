39 mins ago - News

Things to do in Miami this weekend

Two art deco style hotels

Celebrate architecture in Miami Beach. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

🏨 Art Deco Weekend, run by the Miami Design Preservation League to celebrate the buildings of South Beach, is happening Friday through Sunday.

🎬 The Coconut Grove Film Festival also runs all weekend at Cinepolis in CocoWalk.

🎶 Elvis Costello & the Imposters perform Friday at The Fillmore Miami Beach.

🎤 Rick Ross is at E11even Miami Friday night.

🪩 "Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA" tribute show happens Sunday at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay.

Tickets: $40–$75.

