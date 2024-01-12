Share on email (opens in new window)

Miami-Dade's two largest nonprofit jazz organizations will join forces to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday evening.

What's happening: Sunshine Jazz Organization and Miami Jazz Cooperative will perform at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

Tickets cost $25–$35.

What they're saying: Miami Jazz Cooperative executive director Rick Katz tells Axios that his organization has a primarily white audience while Sunshine Jazz has a predominantly Black audience.

They performed together last year and decided to make it an annual occurrence.

"The entire program is being created to reflect the Civil Rights Movement and Black history," Katz says.

Many of the most important musicians in the South Florida jazz community will participate, Katz says.

What else: The 47th annual MLK Day Parade in Liberty City will be held Monday, beginning at 11am.

The 2.5-hour route runs from NW 54th St. and 10th Ave. to 32nd Ave. Organizers say it follows eight miles of "sacred ground" that King once traveled during frequent visits to the Magic City.

The parade will be broadcast on WLRN and PBS.

Beforehand, run or walk a 5K beginning at 8am at the MLK Plaza Metrorail Station, 6205 NW 27th Ave. ($15–$25 entry).

Afterward, celebrate the holiday at MLK Memorial Park from 12pm–5pm with culinary experiences, live performances and vendors.