The Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow night in the wild-card round of the NFL Playoffs.

The forecast for the 8pm kickoff calls for 7-degree weather and wind chills as low as -8 degrees, which would be the coldest game ever played in Dolphins history. (The previous low was 10°F, against the same Chiefs, in 2008. Miami won.)

Yes, but: The frigid temperatures are the least of Miami's worries against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Miami's defense is bruised and battered.

After losing star linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb to season-ending injuries, this week the Dolphins also ruled out fellow linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker for the year.

Starting cornerback Xavien Howard is not expected to play Saturday due to a foot injury.

Reinforcements are on the way: Miami signed linebackers Melvin Ingram, Bruce Irvin and Justin Houston this week.

On offense, the team hopes to get starting running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle) back from injuries that sidelined them last week.

Catch up fast: The Dolphins have lost two straight games for the first time all season, dropping a critical game last week to the Bills after a blowout loss to the Ravens.

The team hasn't won a playoff game in 23 years.

The intrigue: America's most rabid fanbase, Swifties, will be rooting for our demise. (Pop star Taylor Swift will likely be in attendance cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.)

Be smart: Local fans in Miami, the Keys and Fort Lauderdale can watch the game for free on NBC, the Miami Herald reports.