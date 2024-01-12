Fins must overcome injuries, winter weather versus Chiefs
The Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow night in the wild-card round of the NFL Playoffs.
- The forecast for the 8pm kickoff calls for 7-degree weather and wind chills as low as -8 degrees, which would be the coldest game ever played in Dolphins history. (The previous low was 10°F, against the same Chiefs, in 2008. Miami won.)
Yes, but: The frigid temperatures are the least of Miami's worries against the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Miami's defense is bruised and battered.
- After losing star linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb to season-ending injuries, this week the Dolphins also ruled out fellow linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker for the year.
- Starting cornerback Xavien Howard is not expected to play Saturday due to a foot injury.
- Reinforcements are on the way: Miami signed linebackers Melvin Ingram, Bruce Irvin and Justin Houston this week.
On offense, the team hopes to get starting running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle) back from injuries that sidelined them last week.
Catch up fast: The Dolphins have lost two straight games for the first time all season, dropping a critical game last week to the Bills after a blowout loss to the Ravens.
- The team hasn't won a playoff game in 23 years.
The intrigue: America's most rabid fanbase, Swifties, will be rooting for our demise. (Pop star Taylor Swift will likely be in attendance cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.)
Be smart: Local fans in Miami, the Keys and Fort Lauderdale can watch the game for free on NBC, the Miami Herald reports.
- For viewers not in the Miami or Kansas City markets, the game will be exclusively broadcast on NBC's paid streaming service, Peacock — a first for an NFL playoff game.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.