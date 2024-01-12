40 mins ago - News

Fins must overcome injuries, winter weather versus Chiefs

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Photo: Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow night in the wild-card round of the NFL Playoffs.

Yes, but: The frigid temperatures are the least of Miami's worries against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Miami's defense is bruised and battered.

  • After losing star linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb to season-ending injuries, this week the Dolphins also ruled out fellow linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker for the year.
  • Starting cornerback Xavien Howard is not expected to play Saturday due to a foot injury.
  • Reinforcements are on the way: Miami signed linebackers Melvin Ingram, Bruce Irvin and Justin Houston this week.

On offense, the team hopes to get starting running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle) back from injuries that sidelined them last week.

Catch up fast: The Dolphins have lost two straight games for the first time all season, dropping a critical game last week to the Bills after a blowout loss to the Ravens.

The intrigue: America's most rabid fanbase, Swifties, will be rooting for our demise. (Pop star Taylor Swift will likely be in attendance cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.)

Be smart: Local fans in Miami, the Keys and Fort Lauderdale can watch the game for free on NBC, the Miami Herald reports.

  • For viewers not in the Miami or Kansas City markets, the game will be exclusively broadcast on NBC's paid streaming service, Peacock — a first for an NFL playoff game.
