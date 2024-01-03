Jan 3, 2024 - News
Mark your calendars for these Miami events in 2024
Your brand-new planners arrived just in time to save the date for all the 2024 happenings in Miami.
- Here are some of the most anticipated events happening in the coming months. Stay tuned for more in-depth coverage as the dates near.
🎷 South Beach Jazz Festival: Jan. 4–7
🏙 Art Deco Weekend: Jan. 12–14
🏃 Miami Marathon: Jan. 28
🤤 EEEEEATSCON: Feb. 3–4
🎨 Coconut Grove Arts Festival: Feb. 17–19
🍷 South Beach Wine and Food Festival: Feb. 22–25
❄️ Winter Party Festival: Feb. 28–March 5
🎺 Jazz in the Gardens: March 9–10
💃 Calle Ocho Music Festival: March 10
🎾 Miami Open: March 17–31
🎶 Ultra Music Festival: March 22–24
