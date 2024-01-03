Jan 3, 2024 - News

Mark your calendars for these Miami events in 2024

headshot
Binoculars merged with pair of 2024 new year's glasses.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Your brand-new planners arrived just in time to save the date for all the 2024 happenings in Miami.

  • Here are some of the most anticipated events happening in the coming months. Stay tuned for more in-depth coverage as the dates near.

🎷 South Beach Jazz Festival: Jan. 4–7

🏙 Art Deco Weekend: Jan. 12–14

🏃 Miami Marathon: Jan. 28

🤤 EEEEEATSCON: Feb. 3–4

🎨 Coconut Grove Arts Festival: Feb. 17–19

🍷 South Beach Wine and Food Festival: Feb. 22–25

❄️ Winter Party Festival: Feb. 28–March 5

🎺 Jazz in the Gardens: March 9–10

💃 Calle Ocho Music Festival: March 10

🎾 Miami Open: March 17–31

🎶 Ultra Music Festival: March 22–24

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more