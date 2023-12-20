Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here are a few things to do over the holiday break:

❄️ The South Dade Winter Spectacular happens Thursday from 5pm to 9pm at the Deering Estate with kids activities, Santa and a showing of Disney's "A Christmas Carol."

⛄ A Winter Wonderland Festival, Thursday at 6pm at Douglas Park, features "snow," an ice slide, hot chocolate and Santa.

🎵 The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival will put on performances at the Betsy Hotel Dec. 22 and 23 and at the Gabriel Hotel Dec. 29 and 30, using projection-mapping technology to light up some of South Beach's most iconic building façades.

Organizers also plan a concert at Lummus Park on New Year's Day.

Free.

🧣 Snow Carnival is open through Jan. 7.

Tickets: $40 and up.

🪩 New Year's Eve ideas are here.

🙃 The King Mango Strut will happen Jan. 7. Get costumes ready, and apply here if you want to be in the parade.