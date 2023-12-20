1 hour ago - News

Things to do over the holidays in Miami

Here are a few things to do over the holiday break:

❄️ The South Dade Winter Spectacular happens Thursday from 5pm to 9pm at the Deering Estate with kids activities, Santa and a showing of Disney's "A Christmas Carol."

⛄ A Winter Wonderland Festival, Thursday at 6pm at Douglas Park, features "snow," an ice slide, hot chocolate and Santa.

🎵 The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival will put on performances at the Betsy Hotel Dec. 22 and 23 and at the Gabriel Hotel Dec. 29 and 30, using projection-mapping technology to light up some of South Beach's most iconic building façades.

  • Organizers also plan a concert at Lummus Park on New Year's Day.
  • Free.

🧣 Snow Carnival is open through Jan. 7.

🪩 New Year's Eve ideas are here.

🙃 The King Mango Strut will happen Jan. 7. Get costumes ready, and apply here if you want to be in the parade.

