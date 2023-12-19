59 mins ago - News
COVID-19 cases are up in Florida
Florida has very high levels of COVID-19 as we head into the holiday travel season, Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report from the latest CDC data based on wastewater testing.
Why it matters: While many Americans by this point have some combination of natural and vaccine-induced immunity, COVID can still make people plenty sick and force them to miss school, work (if they can) and holiday activities.
- It also remains a potentially fatal threat for vulnerable groups, like the elderly and immunocompromised.
- There have been nearly 67,200 deaths related to COVID-19 so far this year, per provisional CDC data. That's down significantly from approximately 246,200 last year and 463,300 in 2021, but still a considerable toll.
More Miami stories
