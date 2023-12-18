Miami's housing market is "unfriendly" to single women, ranking finds

Single women are at a disadvantage when it comes to affording housing in Miami, one analysis shows.

What's happening: For the third year, RentHop has published a "Singles Index," using data from the U.S. Census and real estate listings to calculate the "housing burden" — the percentage of income a single person needs each month to rent a studio apartment — in major U.S. cities.

Miami ranked as the second least affordable city in the country.

It also ranked as the second most unfriendly city for single women.

Why it matters: In Miami, the average rent for a studio is $1,986.

The average income for a single man here is $56,891. For a woman, it's just $33,136.

Thus, the housing burden for men is 41.89%. For women, it's almost double: 71.92%.

Zoom out: New York is the only city deemed less affordable than Miami, with the average studio there costing $3,308.