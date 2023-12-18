2 hours ago - News
Miami's housing market is "unfriendly" to single women, ranking finds
Single women are at a disadvantage when it comes to affording housing in Miami, one analysis shows.
What's happening: For the third year, RentHop has published a "Singles Index," using data from the U.S. Census and real estate listings to calculate the "housing burden" — the percentage of income a single person needs each month to rent a studio apartment — in major U.S. cities.
- Miami ranked as the second least affordable city in the country.
- It also ranked as the second most unfriendly city for single women.
Why it matters: In Miami, the average rent for a studio is $1,986.
- The average income for a single man here is $56,891. For a woman, it's just $33,136.
- Thus, the housing burden for men is 41.89%. For women, it's almost double: 71.92%.
Zoom out: New York is the only city deemed less affordable than Miami, with the average studio there costing $3,308.
- El Paso, Texas is the only city with a bigger difference in housing burden between the genders. (There, the housing burden is 34.51% for women, 18.12% for men.)
- Arlington, Texas is the only city where the gender gap favors women. Women would need to spend 28.18% of their income to afford a studio, with men spending 28.28%.
- Wichita, Kansas is the most affordable city, with a median studio rent of $565 per month.
