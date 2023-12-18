Learn how to make this Miami brewery's holiday coquito
The winter holidays in Miami wouldn't be the same without coquito — the Puerto Rican answer to eggnog.
What's happening: Learn how to make the creamy, boozy dessert drink at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company on Monday.
- The mixology class starts at 6pm and tickets are $25.
- Located at 100 NE 1st Ave., third floor.
The recipe: Bar manager David Velasquez, who will be leading the class, shared his recipe for coquito with Axios.
😋 For a single serving:
- 1 ounce coconut milk
- 1 ounce evaporated milk
- 1/2 ounce coconut cream
- 1/2 ounce condensed milk
- 1/4 ounce cinnamon syrup
- 4 dashes angostura bitters
- 1.5 ounce rum
🤪 For bulk serving:
- 2 14-ounce cans coconut milk
- 2 14-ounce cans evaporated milk
- 2 14-ounce cans sweetened condensed milk
- 1 15-ounce can coconut cream
- 750-milliliter bottle Santa Teresa rum
What they're saying: "The secret ingredient is Santa Teresa Rum, which adds a rich and warm touch to make it extra delicious," Velasquez said in a statement. "If you want a drink that's creamy, sweet, and has a tropical kick, the coquito at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company is the way to go!"
