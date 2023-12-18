2 hours ago - News

Learn how to make this Miami brewery's holiday coquito

A glass of coquito from Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Delicioso! Photo: Damionlive

The winter holidays in Miami wouldn't be the same without coquito — the Puerto Rican answer to eggnog.

What's happening: Learn how to make the creamy, boozy dessert drink at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company on Monday.

  • The mixology class starts at 6pm and tickets are $25.
  • Located at 100 NE 1st Ave., third floor.

The recipe: Bar manager David Velasquez, who will be leading the class, shared his recipe for coquito with Axios.

😋 For a single serving:

  • 1 ounce coconut milk
  • 1 ounce evaporated milk
  • 1/2 ounce coconut cream
  • 1/2 ounce condensed milk
  • 1/4 ounce cinnamon syrup
  • 4 dashes angostura bitters
  • 1.5 ounce rum

🤪 For bulk serving:

  • 2 14-ounce cans coconut milk
  • 2 14-ounce cans evaporated milk
  • 2 14-ounce cans sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 15-ounce can coconut cream
  • 750-milliliter bottle Santa Teresa rum

What they're saying: "The secret ingredient is Santa Teresa Rum, which adds a rich and warm touch to make it extra delicious," Velasquez said in a statement. "If you want a drink that's creamy, sweet, and has a tropical kick, the coquito at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company is the way to go!"

