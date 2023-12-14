So much for our reputation as an unfriendly place. Miami is one of the most generous cities in America, according to GoFundMe.

Driving the news: We came in at No. 4 in the fundraising platform's 2023 Year in Help report.

Our generosity was measured on the numbers of donations per capita for cities with populations over 50,000.

Sarasota (5) and Fort Lauderdale (9) also cracked the top 10.

Reality check: Miami's place in the rankings also means that a lot of people are struggling and can't afford care.

Each year, a quarter of a million Americans start fundraisers to pay off medical bills, as the U.S. is home to the highest healthcare prices in the world, the New York Times reports.

GoFundMe highlighted a few Miami-based fundraisers: