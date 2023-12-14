28 mins ago - News

Miami is one of the most generous U.S. cities, GoFundMe says

headshot
A map showing the top cities and states for GoFundMe donations in 2023.

Photo: Courtesy of GoFundMe

So much for our reputation as an unfriendly place. Miami is one of the most generous cities in America, according to GoFundMe.

Driving the news: We came in at No. 4 in the fundraising platform's 2023 Year in Help report.

  • Our generosity was measured on the numbers of donations per capita for cities with populations over 50,000.
  • Sarasota (5) and Fort Lauderdale (9) also cracked the top 10.

Reality check: Miami's place in the rankings also means that a lot of people are struggling and can't afford care.

  • Each year, a quarter of a million Americans start fundraisers to pay off medical bills, as the U.S. is home to the highest healthcare prices in the world, the New York Times reports.

GoFundMe highlighted a few Miami-based fundraisers:

  • A volunteer at Miami-Dade Animal Services raised nearly $4,000 to pay for beds and medical expenses for dogs that had been transferred to a separate facility in Medley due to overcrowding.
  • A fundraiser for a Miami-Dade County firefighter who retired after developing a rare form of cancer raised more than $55,000.
  • Another fundraiser raised over $200,000 for a man injured in a motorcycle crash.
