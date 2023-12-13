A dead fish was part of a massive fish kill in Biscayne Bay in 2020. Photo: Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Grassroots organizers from Florida Right to Clean Water fell short of the signature requirement for an amendment to the state constitution that would make it illegal for a state executive agency "to harm or threaten to harm Florida waters by action or inaction."

What's happening: Volunteers needed nearly 900,000 signatures by Nov. 30 to get on the 2024 ballot — but only got about 100,000.

They'll try again, restarting a petition drive in February and aiming to have the measure put on the ballot in 2026.

Why it matters: Current laws designed to protect clean water have either gone unenforced or have been neutralized by lawmakers, organizer Joseph Bonasia told Axios this summer.