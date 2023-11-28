Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Our New Year's resolution is to stop procrastinating about our NYE plans. Here are some ways to celebrate the end of 2023.

🎆 Watch the fireworks over Biscayne Bay at Bayfront Park's New Year's Eve party.

General admission is free. Starts at 8pm.

🎇 Enjoy a beachfront concert and fireworks display in South Beach's Collins Park neighborhood.

Orchestra Miami and The Latin Divos will perform. General admission is free. Starts at 8pm.

🪩 Party at Hyde Beach with Dutch DJ duo Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano at SLS South Beach.

Early bird tickets start at $125.

💃🏻 Dance until the sun comes up at the Historic Alfred I. DuPont Building in Miami to tunes from Calussa, Kimonos Night Tales and more.

Pre-midnight tickets for the We Belong Here event start at $75.

🕺 Dance for four days straight at the Dreamland New Year's Festival, a "premium LGBTQ+ experience" happening at venues across Miami, Dec. 28–Jan. 1.