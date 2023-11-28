Nov 28, 2023 - News

Ring in the New Year in style with these Miami events

headshot
Illustration of a line of champagne bottles with the Axios logo

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Our New Year's resolution is to stop procrastinating about our NYE plans.

  • Here are some ways to celebrate the end of 2023.

🎆 Watch the fireworks over Biscayne Bay at Bayfront Park's New Year's Eve party.

  • General admission is free. Starts at 8pm.

🎇 Enjoy a beachfront concert and fireworks display in South Beach's Collins Park neighborhood.

  • Orchestra Miami and The Latin Divos will perform. General admission is free. Starts at 8pm.

🪩 Party at Hyde Beach with Dutch DJ duo Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano at SLS South Beach.

💃🏻 Dance until the sun comes up at the Historic Alfred I. DuPont Building in Miami to tunes from Calussa, Kimonos Night Tales and more.

🕺 Dance for four days straight at the Dreamland New Year's Festival, a "premium LGBTQ+ experience" happening at venues across Miami, Dec. 28–Jan. 1.

  • Weekend passes start at $299, but individual party tickets are available.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more