Nov 28, 2023 - News
Ring in the New Year in style with these Miami events
Our New Year's resolution is to stop procrastinating about our NYE plans.
- Here are some ways to celebrate the end of 2023.
🎆 Watch the fireworks over Biscayne Bay at Bayfront Park's New Year's Eve party.
- General admission is free. Starts at 8pm.
🎇 Enjoy a beachfront concert and fireworks display in South Beach's Collins Park neighborhood.
- Orchestra Miami and The Latin Divos will perform. General admission is free. Starts at 8pm.
🪩 Party at Hyde Beach with Dutch DJ duo Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano at SLS South Beach.
- Early bird tickets start at $125.
💃🏻 Dance until the sun comes up at the Historic Alfred I. DuPont Building in Miami to tunes from Calussa, Kimonos Night Tales and more.
- Pre-midnight tickets for the We Belong Here event start at $75.
🕺 Dance for four days straight at the Dreamland New Year's Festival, a "premium LGBTQ+ experience" happening at venues across Miami, Dec. 28–Jan. 1.
- Weekend passes start at $299, but individual party tickets are available.
