'Tis the season to give thanks — and pay it forward. Driving the news: Give Miami Day, the annual 24-hour fundraising event organized by the Miami Foundation, returns on Thursday. Miamians can support over 1,100 local nonprofits working to serve our community in areas like the environment, education, equity and animal welfare.

Why it matters: The Miami metro area has lagged far behind other major metros in charitable giving and volunteering in recent years.

A Washington Post analysis ranked Miami second to last in charitable giving out of 88 large U.S. metros, using Census survey data from 2017 to 2021.

How it works: The online fundraiser begins just after midnight on Thursday morning.

There are 10 donation categories to choose from. If you need some inspiration, The New Tropic has a personality quiz that matches your Miami Love Language with one of the categories.

The minimum donation amount is $25.

An Early Giving donation period runs today through Wednesday.

By the numbers: Give Miami Day has raised more than $145 million for over 1,000 nonprofits since its creation in 2012.