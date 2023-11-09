1 hour ago - News
Veterans Day in Miami: Things to do for the holiday
Wow! According to Census data, 1.3 million Floridians — 7.4% of our adult population — are veterans.
What's happening: Miami Beach will host a Veterans Day parade Saturday along Ocean Drive, and other celebrations are planned in Doral, Pinecrest, Homestead and Sunny Isles.
Of note: Hooters has free meals for veterans, Great Clips has free haircuts, and Zoo Miami has free admission.
- More freebies and discounts here.
