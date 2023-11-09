Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Wow! According to Census data, 1.3 million Floridians — 7.4% of our adult population — are veterans.

What's happening: Miami Beach will host a Veterans Day parade Saturday along Ocean Drive, and other celebrations are planned in Doral, Pinecrest, Homestead and Sunny Isles.

Of note: Hooters has free meals for veterans, Great Clips has free haircuts, and Zoo Miami has free admission.