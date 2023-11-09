Things to do this weekend in Miami
It should be illegal to claim you're bored this weekend.
💎 The Grove Makers Market, happening Friday from 11am to 8pm, is the perfect place to pick up handcrafted jewelry, art and more.
- Free.
😄 Venezuelan comedian Nacho Redondo performs at the Miami Improv Friday and Saturday.
- Tickets start at $29.
🧑🦳 The Golden Girls Kitchen opens Friday and runs through Dec. 31.
- Tickets start at $34.
🦲 Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin perform at the Kaseya Center Friday and Saturday.
- Tickets start at $135.
🎸 Latin Funk band Lotus Collective brings its infectious grooves to Monty's South Beach for a music release party Saturday from 6–9pm.
- Free.
🎅 Santa's Enchanted Forest has flung open its gates in Doral and will stay open with rides, food and more through Jan. 7.
- Tickets start at $36.45 for children and $44.86 for adults.
🛥️ The Country Bay Music Festival brings stars like Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt and Elle King to Miami Marine Stadium Saturday and Sunday.
- Tickets start at $149.
