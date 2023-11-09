1 hour ago - News

Things to do this weekend in Miami

headshot
A super good-looking man in black shirt and pants raises his arms while laser lights flash behind him

Enrique Iglesias. Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

It should be illegal to claim you're bored this weekend.

💎 The Grove Makers Market, happening Friday from 11am to 8pm, is the perfect place to pick up handcrafted jewelry, art and more.

😄 Venezuelan comedian Nacho Redondo performs at the Miami Improv Friday and Saturday.

🧑‍🦳 The Golden Girls Kitchen opens Friday and runs through Dec. 31.

🦲 Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin perform at the Kaseya Center Friday and Saturday.

🎸 Latin Funk band Lotus Collective brings its infectious grooves to Monty's South Beach for a music release party Saturday from 6–9pm.

🎅 Santa's Enchanted Forest has flung open its gates in Doral and will stay open with rides, food and more through Jan. 7.

  • Tickets start at $36.45 for children and $44.86 for adults.

🛥️ The Country Bay Music Festival brings stars like Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt and Elle King to Miami Marine Stadium Saturday and Sunday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more