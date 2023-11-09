Share on email (opens in new window)

It should be illegal to claim you're bored this weekend.

💎 The Grove Makers Market, happening Friday from 11am to 8pm, is the perfect place to pick up handcrafted jewelry, art and more.

😄 Venezuelan comedian Nacho Redondo performs at the Miami Improv Friday and Saturday.

Tickets start at $29.

🧑‍🦳 The Golden Girls Kitchen opens Friday and runs through Dec. 31.

Tickets start at $34.

🦲 Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin perform at the Kaseya Center Friday and Saturday.

Tickets start at $135.

🎸 Latin Funk band Lotus Collective brings its infectious grooves to Monty's South Beach for a music release party Saturday from 6–9pm.

🎅 Santa's Enchanted Forest has flung open its gates in Doral and will stay open with rides, food and more through Jan. 7.

Tickets start at $36.45 for children and $44.86 for adults.

🛥️ The Country Bay Music Festival brings stars like Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt and Elle King to Miami Marine Stadium Saturday and Sunday.