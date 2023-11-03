15 mins ago - News
Things to do in Miami this weekend
Mix it up with these happenings:
🪩 Nora En Pure is at Club Space, with Sébastien Léger and Bakke.
- Tickets start at $20.39.
💀 The 14th annual Florida Day of the Dead Celebration happens Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, with a street party and skeleton processional.
🇨🇴 Colombian singer Maluma performs that night at the Kaseya Center.
- Tickets start at $41.
🏮 The Lyte Sky Lantern Festival brightens Saturday night with lanterns made of rice paper and bamboo.
- Tickets + lantern: $35 kids, $75 adults
🪕 A bluegrass festival takes place every first Sunday of the month through December at Greynolds Park.
- Free.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.