Things to do in Miami this weekend

A group of people dressed in skeletons and flowers to celebrate Day of the Dead

Last year's Day of the Dead celebration in Fort Lauderdale. Photo: GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Mix it up with these happenings:

🪩 Nora En Pure is at Club Space, with Sébastien Léger and Bakke.

💀 The 14th annual Florida Day of the Dead Celebration happens Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, with a street party and skeleton processional.

🇨🇴 Colombian singer Maluma performs that night at the Kaseya Center.

🏮 The Lyte Sky Lantern Festival brightens Saturday night with lanterns made of rice paper and bamboo.

🪕 A bluegrass festival takes place every first Sunday of the month through December at Greynolds Park.

