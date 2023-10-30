Share on email (opens in new window)

Today's housing market is so tight that 67% of prospective buyers would settle for a haunted house, so long as it were affordable or had other appeal, a Zillow survey found.

What's happening: In Zillow's survey of prospective buyers, 35% said they could be convinced to buy a haunted house if it were priced lower than the rest of the market.

32% would buy if the location was right.

40% would buy for key features such as a big backyard, pool or a two-car garage.

Why it matters: Zillow's latest monthly market report shows that home values have been slipping slightly nationwide, but in Miami, they rose 0.5% from August to September.

They increased 5.7% from September 2022 to September 2023.

Zillow reports that the typical home in Miami was $473,552 as of September.

Driving the news: A separate Zillow analysis found that buyers need a six-figure income to comfortably afford a typical home, with a 10% down payment.

Zoom out: Rumors of a home being haunted can affect its resale value, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Miami Shores-based agent Wes Pearce told the Journal that claims of hauntings are impossible to prove, "and such subjective claims could unfairly tarnish perfectly good properties."

Three states have laws specifying that such claims do not need to be disclosed to potential buyers. In New York, for example, if a seller has publicized that a home is haunted, it must be disclosed.

Yes, but: In all states, sellers and agents must represent the home's history truthfully if asked.

What they're saying: "The combination of high prices, limited inventory and rising interest rates is creating a witches' brew of trouble for would-be homeowners," Manny Garcia, a senior population scientist at Zillow, said in a statement.