Things to do this weekend in Miami

The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns. Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images.

Here's what's on tap, Miami:

🎤 Hip-hop icon Slick Rick performs at the Miami Beach Bandshell Saturday, joined by JT Money, Poison Clan and more.

🍕 Harry's Pizzeria on Lincoln Road is hosting a Halloween pizza-making class Saturday, with a costume competition and spooky cocktails.

🏉 The Miami Dolphins play the New England Patriots Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tickets start at $117.

🫦 "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" plays Saturday at the Miami Beach Bandshell, with all the singing along, dressing up and throwing of confetti, toilet paper and other props that typically accompany a screening. (No water guns or hot dogs, please!)

😱 House of Horror, which sends attendees through a spooky haunted carnival grounds, runs through Tuesday at Miami International Mall in Doral.