Hot ticket: Savannah Bananas coming to Miami

Makes us miss the Marlins Manatees. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Do you like baseball, but don't think there's enough dancing, antics and fun? Then the Savannah Bananas have good news for you.

State of play: The Georgia-based team is coming to Miami next year as part of its Banana Ball World Tour.

  • They play one game at LoanDepot Park on Oct. 12.
  • Then, the "Bananaland at Sea" cruise departs from Miami, sailing Oct. 14–18.

Zoom in: The Savannah Bananas and their circus-like atmosphere are baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters, Axios' Tyler Buchanan reports.

  • Players and even umpires take part in zany dance routines on the field.
  • They've got outfielders catching balls while doing backflips, batters trying to hit while doing splits and the "world's tallest pitcher and hitter" throwing from the mound on batting stilts.

Details: This isn't regular baseball — the Bananas don't play by the same rules you'll see at a Marlins game. For example:

  • Batters are automatically called out if they bunt and get a strike if they step outside the box, but they can steal first at any time, regardless of the pitch count.
  • If a fan catches a foul ball, the batter's out.
  • Whichever team scores the most runs in an inning gets a point, and there's a two-hour time limit on the game.

Be smart: Tickets are a hot commodity. To see the Bananas play, sign up for their ticket lottery by Dec. 1.

  • Drawings are held about two months before the games.
