Hot ticket: Savannah Bananas coming to Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Do you like baseball, but don't think there's enough dancing, antics and fun? Then the Savannah Bananas have good news for you.

State of play: The Georgia-based team is coming to Miami next year as part of its Banana Ball World Tour.

They play one game at LoanDepot Park on Oct. 12.

Then, the "Bananaland at Sea" cruise departs from Miami, sailing Oct. 14–18.

Zoom in: The Savannah Bananas and their circus-like atmosphere are baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters, Axios' Tyler Buchanan reports.

Players and even umpires take part in zany dance routines on the field.

They've got outfielders catching balls while doing backflips, batters trying to hit while doing splits and the "world's tallest pitcher and hitter" throwing from the mound on batting stilts.

Details: This isn't regular baseball — the Bananas don't play by the same rules you'll see at a Marlins game. For example:

Batters are automatically called out if they bunt and get a strike if they step outside the box, but they can steal first at any time, regardless of the pitch count.

If a fan catches a foul ball, the batter's out.

Whichever team scores the most runs in an inning gets a point, and there's a two-hour time limit on the game.

Be smart: Tickets are a hot commodity. To see the Bananas play, sign up for their ticket lottery by Dec. 1.