1 hour ago - Things to Do
Miami weekend plans: Oct. 6–8
Enjoy the weekend — you earned it!
💃 Billboard Latin Music Week ends Friday with a Cheetos Block Party featuring Myke Towers at Wynwood Marketplace.
- Free!
🎊 Miami Carnival is this weekend, starting with a Friday night party. There's a J'ouvert celebration Saturday at Central Broward Regional Park, then a parade and concert Sunday at Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center.
- Tickets: Start at $35.
🐬 The Dolphins play the New York Giants Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
- Tickets: Resale tickets start at $139.
😆 Comedy Night at Tipsy Flamingo is a great way to stave off the workweek.
- Tickets: $0–$75.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.