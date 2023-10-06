1 hour ago - Things to Do

Miami weekend plans: Oct. 6–8

Deirdra Funcheon

Myke Towers performing in California in August. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Captain Morgan

Enjoy the weekend — you earned it!

💃 Billboard Latin Music Week ends Friday with a Cheetos Block Party featuring Myke Towers at Wynwood Marketplace.

🎊 Miami Carnival is this weekend, starting with a Friday night party. There's a J'ouvert celebration Saturday at Central Broward Regional Park, then a parade and concert Sunday at Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center.

🐬 The Dolphins play the New York Giants Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

  • Tickets: Resale tickets start at $139.

😆 Comedy Night at Tipsy Flamingo is a great way to stave off the workweek.

