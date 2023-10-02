Could this be any more exciting? Fans of "Friends" can soon immerse themselves in the world of the classic sitcom at a pop-up event coming to Aventura Mall.

Driving the news: Iconic sets from the show will come to life when "The Friends Experience: The One in Miami" kicks off Oct. 27.

The touring exhibit, which runs through next March, was originally created for the show's 25th anniversary in New York.

Why it matters: Apart from its quotability and impact on American culture, "Friends" has also been credited for helping teach English to generations of non-native speakers.

In Miami-Dade County, 75% of households speak a language other than English.

Details: Die-hard fans can explore the show's history and relive their favorite moments, like the enduring "PIVOT!" scene where Ross and friends try to get a couch up the stairs.

Pose in front of the fountain from the opening credits, lounge in Joey and Chandler's recliners or step into a recreated Central Perk, among other attractions.

The experience is between 30 and 45 minutes long.

"PIVOT!" Photo: Courtesy of Original X Productions

Plus, you can buy exclusive products at a pop-up "Friends" store available to ticketed and non-ticketed guests when you're done.

If you go: Tickets start at $27.50 for off-peak hours and $37.50 for peak, plus fees.