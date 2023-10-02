25 mins ago - Things to Do

Three fun fall events to check out in Miami

Martin Vassolo
Miami Book Fair attendees.

Miami Book Fair. Photo: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Fall in Miami means cooler temperatures and fun events to check out. Here are some of our favorites:

📚 Miami Book Fair, Nov. 12–19: Hear from celebrity authors and buy books at this downtown street fair, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

🍺 Oktoberfest Miami, Oct. 13–15 and 20–22: Bask in German beer and bites for the 66th annual celebration in Kendall.

🦀 South Beach Seafood Festival, Oct. 18–21: Treat your tastebuds to the best seafood around in South Beach.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more