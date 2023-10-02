Three fun fall events to check out in Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Fall in Miami means cooler temperatures and fun events to check out. Here are some of our favorites:

📚 Miami Book Fair, Nov. 12–19: Hear from celebrity authors and buy books at this downtown street fair, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Author talk tickets start at $40.

Street fair tickets start at $8 for single-day and $15 for two-day.

🍺 Oktoberfest Miami, Oct. 13–15 and 20–22: Bask in German beer and bites for the 66th annual celebration in Kendall.

🦀 South Beach Seafood Festival, Oct. 18–21: Treat your tastebuds to the best seafood around in South Beach.