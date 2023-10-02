25 mins ago - Things to Do
Three fun fall events to check out in Miami
Fall in Miami means cooler temperatures and fun events to check out. Here are some of our favorites:
📚 Miami Book Fair, Nov. 12–19: Hear from celebrity authors and buy books at this downtown street fair, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
- Author talk tickets start at $40.
- Street fair tickets start at $8 for single-day and $15 for two-day.
🍺 Oktoberfest Miami, Oct. 13–15 and 20–22: Bask in German beer and bites for the 66th annual celebration in Kendall.
🦀 South Beach Seafood Festival, Oct. 18–21: Treat your tastebuds to the best seafood around in South Beach.
