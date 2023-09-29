Things to do in Miami this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Skaters at Ramp 48, which is part of Calvary Chapel, in 2007. Photo: Ricardo Lopez/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Close out September with a bang!

Here are some ideas on how to spend your weekend:

🎤 Drake plays the Kaseya Center Friday night.

Tickets start at $628.

🍺 Wynwood's Octoberfest, sponsored by Sam Adams, has live music, dancing, stein-hoisting contests and, of course, beer. It's Friday through Sunday at Wynwood Marketplace.

🗑️ Love the Everglades needs helpers for the Autumn Everglades Cleanup. Meet Saturday at 3pm at the Miccosukee Casino & Resort to protect nature. Can count for community service hours.

🛹 Ramp 48 Skatepark holds its last-ever Jam Sesh Saturday this weekend before it permanently closes, with live music by skate legend Ray Barbee.

🧑‍🎤 Lydia Lunch performs Sunday at The Ground.