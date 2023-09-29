1 hour ago - Things to Do
Things to do in Miami this weekend
Close out September with a bang!
- Here are some ideas on how to spend your weekend:
🎤 Drake plays the Kaseya Center Friday night.
- Tickets start at $628.
🍺 Wynwood's Octoberfest, sponsored by Sam Adams, has live music, dancing, stein-hoisting contests and, of course, beer. It's Friday through Sunday at Wynwood Marketplace.
- Tickets: $14.
🗑️ Love the Everglades needs helpers for the Autumn Everglades Cleanup. Meet Saturday at 3pm at the Miccosukee Casino & Resort to protect nature. Can count for community service hours.
- Free!
🛹 Ramp 48 Skatepark holds its last-ever Jam Sesh Saturday this weekend before it permanently closes, with live music by skate legend Ray Barbee.
🧑🎤 Lydia Lunch performs Sunday at The Ground.
- Tickets: $14.88
