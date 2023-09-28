Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The $82 million property on Miami Beach formerly served as Starwood Capital's HQ. Image: Courtesy of NPG

Real estate investors are paying top prices for local office buildings, bucking a national trend.

What's happening: Monarch Alternative Capital and Tourmaline Capital Partners are buying the 28-story office building at 801 Brickell Avenue for approximately $250 million, the Real Deal reported Wednesday.

Seller Nuveen Real Estate paid $80.3 million for the building in 2002, which is currently more than 90% leased, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, Robert Rivani, founder and president of Black Lion Investment Group, and Mathieu Massa, founder and CEO of Massa Investment Group, are under contract to buy Starwood Capital's eight-story former headquarters at 1601 Washington Avenue on Miami Beach for $82 million, the outlet also announced Wednesday.

Sellers Nightingale Group and JBL Asset Management paid $80 million for the building in 2016, the Real Deal reported.

It's been vacant since Starwood moved to a new office on the beach last year. The buyers intend to invest millions and "deliver a one-of-a-kind hospitality office and retail experience that the area has never seen before," Rivani said in a statement.

The big picture: Nationally, experts are expecting office values to drop because landlords have struggled with vacancies since the pandemic triggered a work-from-home revolution.