Arlene Byrd with mementos of her son. Photo: Courtesy of Kathy Shorr

An art exhibition in Overtown highlighting the impact of gun violence was unveiled Wednesday.

What's happening: "SHOT: We the Mothers Miami" features portraits, objects and words connected to the deceased.

It was first unveiled in Philadelphia and is now traveling nationwide.

Wednesday's unveiling featured five mothers who have lost their children to gun violence, photographer Kathy Shorr, local officials and Nicholas Namias, a trauma surgeon at Jackson Health System.

Why it matters: There have already been more than 500 mass shootings in the U.S. this year according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot or killed, Axios' April Rubin reports.

As of Tuesday, there had been 1,564 gun violence incidents in Florida this year, per the organization's database,

There had been 126 incidents in the city of Miami this year.

There had been 25 mass shootings in the state as of Sept. 18.

Between the lines: Just five years ago, the country had never experienced 500 mass shootings in one year. The number has climbed steadily, from 335 in 2019 to almost 650 in 2022.

What they're saying: "When someone is shot, their death affects many people" — not just friends and family members, but also those who learn about the tragedies, Shorr tells Axios.

"It's time to start looking at the legacy of destruction wrought by gun violence, and the best place to start is through the victims' mothers," she says. "Demand responsible gun laws."

Of note: The Miami mothers impacted by gun violence at the ceremony were Arlene Byrd, Denise Brown, Aymee Sanchez, Pascale Marra and Romania Dukes.

Byrd's son, Kijuan, was killed by an armed guard at a local nightclub in a case that brought attention to weak oversight in security guard licensing.

Sanchez's son, Alejandro, was shot by an ex-girlfriend during a dispute.

Dukes' son, De'Michael, died in her arms after being hit by a stray bullet.

If you go: Large-scale vinyl prints are hung on the iron fence surrounding Gibson Park at 350 NW 13th St.