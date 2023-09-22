2 hours ago - News
Critter Corner: The brown pelican
Brown pelican populations declined in the 1960s and '70s but rebounded when the pesticide DDT was banned.
- Still considered imperiled, they put on an amazing show when they catch their dinner by diving from 50 feet, plunging headfirst into the water.
What's happening: Pelican Harbor Seabird Station and The Little River Conservancy are hosting a kayak cleanup Sunday to help with the Little River Kayak Cleanup.
- Attendees can bring their own kayaks, canoes or paddleboards, with a limited number of kayaks available to rent for $10.
What they're saying: "Hook and line injuries are very common in pelicans, so it is important to be aware of your surroundings when you fish and to always dispose of your hook/line in the appropriate receptacles," Pelican Harbor communications director Hannah McDougall tells Axios.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.