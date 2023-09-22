Critter Corner: The brown pelican

Brown pelicans put on an amazing show when they catch their dinner by diving from 50 feet, then plunging headfirst into the water. Photo: Marica van der Meer/Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Brown pelican populations declined in the 1960s and '70s but rebounded when the pesticide DDT was banned.

Still considered imperiled, they put on an amazing show when they catch their dinner by diving from 50 feet, plunging headfirst into the water.

What's happening: Pelican Harbor Seabird Station and The Little River Conservancy are hosting a kayak cleanup Sunday to help with the Little River Kayak Cleanup.

Attendees can bring their own kayaks, canoes or paddleboards, with a limited number of kayaks available to rent for $10.

What they're saying: "Hook and line injuries are very common in pelicans, so it is important to be aware of your surroundings when you fish and to always dispose of your hook/line in the appropriate receptacles," Pelican Harbor communications director Hannah McDougall tells Axios.