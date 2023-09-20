Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Miami commissioners are meeting Saturday to discuss how to fill the seat left vacant by the arrest and suspension of Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla.

Catch up fast: Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Díaz de la Portilla from office Friday after his arrest on corruption charges, including alleged bribery and money laundering.

Díaz de la Portilla and attorney William Riley Jr. are reportedly accused of conspiring to launder $245,000 in campaign donations in exchange for the commissioner's support of a planned sports complex.

Díaz de la Portilla, a Republican serving in a non-partisan seat, has denied the charges and gone after DeSantis for removing him.

How it works: The City Commission must now either appoint a temporary replacement or call for a special election to fill the District 1 vacancy.

If commissioners wish to appoint a replacement, city rules give them just 10 days after the suspension date to make that decision.

Díaz de la Portilla is up for re-election with his current term ending in November, so an appointed replacement would only serve until then.

The intrigue: Four challengers have already filed to succeed him in District 1.

Mayor Francis Suarez told the Miami Herald that if the commission decides to hold a special election, it should coincide with the upcoming Nov. 7 election.

Flashback: If Díaz de la Portilla wins re-election, he wouldn't be the first suspended commissioner to do so, the Herald notes.