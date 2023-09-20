45 mins ago - Politics

Commission to discuss Díaz de la Portilla vacancy after arrest

Martin Vassolo
Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla in 2021.

Alex Díaz de la Portilla in 2021. Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Miami commissioners are meeting Saturday to discuss how to fill the seat left vacant by the arrest and suspension of Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla.

Catch up fast: Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Díaz de la Portilla from office Friday after his arrest on corruption charges, including alleged bribery and money laundering.

How it works: The City Commission must now either appoint a temporary replacement or call for a special election to fill the District 1 vacancy.

  • If commissioners wish to appoint a replacement, city rules give them just 10 days after the suspension date to make that decision.
  • Díaz de la Portilla is up for re-election with his current term ending in November, so an appointed replacement would only serve until then.

The intrigue: Four challengers have already filed to succeed him in District 1.

  • Mayor Francis Suarez told the Miami Herald that if the commission decides to hold a special election, it should coincide with the upcoming Nov. 7 election.

Flashback: If Díaz de la Portilla wins re-election, he wouldn't be the first suspended commissioner to do so, the Herald notes.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more