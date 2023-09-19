Tuesday Takeaways: Dolphins dominate on the ground, move to 2–0
The Dolphins don't need to throw it deep to win — they're just as happy to run right through you.
Why it matters: Miami's 24–17 victory over the Patriots on Sunday showed just how dangerous this 2–0 Fins team is. They don't need Tyreek Hill to be the best player on the field to win.
What happened: After the Dolphins wide receiver racked up 215 receiving yards in Week 1, New England committed to taking away that big-play threat.
- It worked, as Hill had just 40 yards Sunday. But Miami was able to rush for 145 yards and two TDs.
- Miami's defense also stepped up Sunday — forcing two turnovers and recording four sacks — after being gashed for 34 points in Week 1.
What's next: After a two-game road trip to start the season, undefeated Miami returns to South Florida ready for its home opener at Hard Rock Stadium.
- The 0–2 Broncos are coming to town, led by two previous Super Bowl winners, QB Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton.
The intrigue: The Dolphins have many connections to this Denver team.
- Head coach Mike McDaniel, a Colorado native, got his coaching start as an intern with the Broncos and has never coached against Denver.
- Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is the Broncos' former head coach.
- And linebacker Bradley Chubb, a former top-five pick for Denver, was traded to Miami last year.
