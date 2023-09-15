2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do in Miami this weekend

Deirdra Funcheon

Feid performing in Mexico in August. Photo: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images.

Grab your keys — and costumes and roller skates. It's the weekend!

👻 Havana Haunted Mansion, an immersive theatrical experience, opens tonight and runs through Halloween in Miami Springs.

🤘 Guns N' Roses plays Hard Rock Hollywood tonight.

🛼 Rolling Pretty is a girls-only skate party from Pretty High Club at Skatebird Miami Saturday.

🎤 Feid, Sebastian Yatra, Farruko and more perform at Uforia Mix Live Saturday at the Kaseya Center.

🐵 It's Curious George Weekend at Books & Books locations in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and Suniland.

  • Take photos with the mischievous monkey on Saturday and Sunday.
