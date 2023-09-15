2 hours ago - Things to Do
What to do in Miami this weekend
Grab your keys — and costumes and roller skates. It's the weekend!
👻 Havana Haunted Mansion, an immersive theatrical experience, opens tonight and runs through Halloween in Miami Springs.
- Tickets: Starting at $59.
🤘 Guns N' Roses plays Hard Rock Hollywood tonight.
- Tickets: Starting at $350.
🛼 Rolling Pretty is a girls-only skate party from Pretty High Club at Skatebird Miami Saturday.
- Tickets: $20-$40.
🎤 Feid, Sebastian Yatra, Farruko and more perform at Uforia Mix Live Saturday at the Kaseya Center.
- Tickets: Starting at $39.
🐵 It's Curious George Weekend at Books & Books locations in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and Suniland.
- Take photos with the mischievous monkey on Saturday and Sunday.
