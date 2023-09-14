Share on email (opens in new window)

Nicanson Guerrier makes films for a living, so we asked him what the plot of his day-in-the-life routine is like.

A little bit about him: He grew up in Little Haiti before moving to Miami Shores at 10.

Early morning activity: Sitting on the lifeguard stand on 15th and Ocean watching the sunrise.

The spiritual calm combined with the benefits of the morning sun really sets the tone for my day.

Breakfast: Me and a friend go to our usual spot, Front Porch Cafe, for the best French toast.

Midday: It's usually hot in Miami so midday is the perfect time for a swim and chill. My island music playlist makes the perfect score.

Dinner: I like to go to the gym before dinner. I am single so my go-to for dinner is my sister's cooking. She makes the best fried snapper.

Evening activity: After that, I have a drink with friends and a game of pool (billiards) and that's the best day ever.