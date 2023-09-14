Best Day Ever: His life is a movie
Nicanson Guerrier makes films for a living, so we asked him what the plot of his day-in-the-life routine is like.
- A little bit about him: He grew up in Little Haiti before moving to Miami Shores at 10.
Early morning activity: Sitting on the lifeguard stand on 15th and Ocean watching the sunrise.
- The spiritual calm combined with the benefits of the morning sun really sets the tone for my day.
Breakfast: Me and a friend go to our usual spot, Front Porch Cafe, for the best French toast.
Midday: It's usually hot in Miami so midday is the perfect time for a swim and chill. My island music playlist makes the perfect score.
Dinner: I like to go to the gym before dinner. I am single so my go-to for dinner is my sister's cooking. She makes the best fried snapper.
Evening activity: After that, I have a drink with friends and a game of pool (billiards) and that's the best day ever.
