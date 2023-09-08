35 mins ago - Things to Do
Sweets and vibes: Things to do in Miami this weekend
A short week now rolling into the weekend? Yes please.
- Here are some fun events around town:
Spend tonight with acclaimed musician and artist Lonnie Holley at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami. Listen to a live performance and check out his art exhibit, "Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew."
- 7pm-8:30pm. RSVP here. Free with museum admission, MOCA membership or proof of North Miami residency.
Crown a local Dessert Champion at Dessert Wars Miami, which says it's the largest dessert festival in America. It takes over the Dade County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
- 3pm-7pm. Tickets start at $45.
Chlöe takes her "In Pieces" tour to Revolution Live Sunday night.
- 7pm. Tickets start at $33.
