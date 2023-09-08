35 mins ago - Things to Do

Sweets and vibes: Things to do in Miami this weekend

Martin Vassolo
Illustration of lit marquee letters spelling "WEEKEND" sitting in a row of theater seats.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

A short week now rolling into the weekend? Yes please.

  • Here are some fun events around town:

Spend tonight with acclaimed musician and artist Lonnie Holley at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami. Listen to a live performance and check out his art exhibit, "Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew."

  • 7pm-8:30pm. RSVP here. Free with museum admission, MOCA membership or proof of North Miami residency.

Crown a local Dessert Champion at Dessert Wars Miami, which says it's the largest dessert festival in America. It takes over the Dade County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

  • 3pm-7pm. Tickets start at $45.

Chlöe takes her "In Pieces" tour to Revolution Live Sunday night.

  • 7pm. Tickets start at $33.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more