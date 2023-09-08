Share on email (opens in new window)

A short week now rolling into the weekend? Yes please.

Here are some fun events around town:

Spend tonight with acclaimed musician and artist Lonnie Holley at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami. Listen to a live performance and check out his art exhibit, "Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew."

7pm-8:30pm. RSVP here. Free with museum admission, MOCA membership or proof of North Miami residency.

Crown a local Dessert Champion at Dessert Wars Miami, which says it's the largest dessert festival in America. It takes over the Dade County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

3pm-7pm. Tickets start at $45.

Chlöe takes her "In Pieces" tour to Revolution Live Sunday night.