Dolphins tickets are in high demand this year

Data: SeatGeek; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Tickets to watch the Dolphins are in high demand as we head into the first NFL Sunday of the season.

What's happening: The average resale ticket price for a Fins game this season is $288 — up 19% over last year, according to SeatGeek.

However steep that price may seem, it still ranks No. 17 in the league. The Raiders are No. 1 at $625.

The most in-demand Fins home game right now is against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

Between the lines: Miami has the NFL's 10th-best Super Bowl odds after making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.

Data: DraftKings; Table: Axios Visuals

What we're watching: Miami's first game is on the road Sunday at 4:25pm against the Chargers (CBS).