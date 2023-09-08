35 mins ago - Sports
Dolphins tickets are in high demand this year
Tickets to watch the Dolphins are in high demand as we head into the first NFL Sunday of the season.
What's happening: The average resale ticket price for a Fins game this season is $288 — up 19% over last year, according to SeatGeek.
- However steep that price may seem, it still ranks No. 17 in the league. The Raiders are No. 1 at $625.
- The most in-demand Fins home game right now is against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.
Between the lines: Miami has the NFL's 10th-best Super Bowl odds after making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.
What we're watching: Miami's first game is on the road Sunday at 4:25pm against the Chargers (CBS).
- The Fins' first home game is Sept. 24 against the Broncos.
- Tickets start at $96 on SeatGeek.
