2 hours ago - Things to Do
Learn how to grow your own food with UF scientists
You can learn how to grow your own food in a community garden with the help of University of Florida scientists.
Driving the news: UF's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences is bringing its award-winning class on sustainable urban food production back to South Florida for the fourth consecutive year starting Oct. 16.
- The short course will be taught in person and online over six Mondays.
- Registration is $125 for in-person classes and $100 for online. Fee includes training materials, tote bags, a grow bag and a program T-shirt.
- The class includes visits to urban farms and classroom instruction at UF's Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
