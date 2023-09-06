2 hours ago - Things to Do

Learn how to grow your own food with UF scientists

Martin Vassolo
Jiangxiao Qiu, associate professor of landscape ecology at UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center (FLREC) and course co-organizer, offers a look at the FLREC urban vegetable garden demonstration.

UF associate professor Jiangxiao Qiu at the FLREC urban vegetable garden. Photo: Tyler Jones, UF/IFAS Photography

You can learn how to grow your own food in a community garden with the help of University of Florida scientists.

Driving the news: UF's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences is bringing its award-winning class on sustainable urban food production back to South Florida for the fourth consecutive year starting Oct. 16.

  • The short course will be taught in person and online over six Mondays.
  • Registration is $125 for in-person classes and $100 for online. Fee includes training materials, tote bags, a grow bag and a program T-shirt.
  • The class includes visits to urban farms and classroom instruction at UF's Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
