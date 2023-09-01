1 hour ago - Things to Do
How to spend Labor Day weekend in Miami
Three-day weekend! Party down!
🎤 Boyz II Men brings sweet R&B sounds to the Fontainebleau tonight.
- Tickets: $99 and up.
🎬 The Urban Film Festival runs tonight through Sunday across venues in Historic Overtown.
- Free!
🚗 The Miami International Auto Show kicks off today and lasts 10 days at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
- Tickets: $6 kids, $15 adults.
😎 Swae Lee performs at E11even on Saturday night.
- Tickets: Available at the door for an undisclosed price.
🎶 Dancehall singer Baby Cham hosts Rise and Toast '90s Music Brunch at the outdoor venue The Urban in Historic Overtown on Sunday.
- Tickets:$20–$25, brunch not included.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.