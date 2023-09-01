1 hour ago - Things to Do

How to spend Labor Day weekend in Miami

Deirdra Funcheon

Swae Lee in Vegas in July. Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort

Three-day weekend! Party down!

🎤 Boyz II Men brings sweet R&B sounds to the Fontainebleau tonight.

🎬 The Urban Film Festival runs tonight through Sunday across venues in Historic Overtown.

  • Free!

🚗 The Miami International Auto Show kicks off today and lasts 10 days at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

😎 Swae Lee performs at E11even on Saturday night.

  • Tickets: Available at the door for an undisclosed price.

🎶 Dancehall singer Baby Cham hosts Rise and Toast '90s Music Brunch at the outdoor venue The Urban in Historic Overtown on Sunday.

  • Tickets:$20–$25, brunch not included.
