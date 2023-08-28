How is climate change affecting you?

👋 Deirdra here. Climate change stresses me out, largely because of increasing insurance premiums and concerns for my son's future.

What's happening: I cope by looking for the good, and dark humor helps. At least when it's too hot for bees to survive and our food supply subsequently crashes, we'll all be on Ozempic with no appetites!

Wortzel suggests watching the movie "Don't Look Up."

One reader recently sent me this study indicating that ice shelves in Antarctica actually grew slightly. I'm not sure that outweighs the bad news, but I'll take it!

What we're watching: How do you feel?