Critter Corner: The Virginia opossum is misunderstood

Our friends over at wildlife rehabilitation center Pelican Harbor Seabird Station just sent us this cuuuute pic of a Virginia opossum.

What's happening: These creatures get a bad reputation — unfairly!

The only native marsupials in North America, the moms — who have 13 nipples — carry and nurse their babies in a pouch, like kangaroos and koalas.

What they're saying: Spokesperson Hannah McDougall tells us that this is the species most commonly admitted to Pelican Harbor, and that they're usually orphans.