Critter Corner: The Virginia opossum is misunderstood
Our friends over at wildlife rehabilitation center Pelican Harbor Seabird Station just sent us this cuuuute pic of a Virginia opossum.
What's happening: These creatures get a bad reputation — unfairly!
- The only native marsupials in North America, the moms — who have 13 nipples — carry and nurse their babies in a pouch, like kangaroos and koalas.
What they're saying: Spokesperson Hannah McDougall tells us that this is the species most commonly admitted to Pelican Harbor, and that they're usually orphans.
- "As nature's cleanup crew, they help control insect and rodent populations by consuming pests like ticks, cockroaches and mice," she says.
- "Contrary to popular belief, they do not get rabies, and their scavenging behavior actually helps to reduce disease transmission, such as Lyme disease."
